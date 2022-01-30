It’s been over a month since Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, and it’s still crushing it at the box office. The movie is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time and Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever. After returning to the top of the box office last weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home remains there in its seventh weekend, exceeding projections of $11 million. That brings its domestic box office total to $735.9 million, within $25 million of Avatar‘s $760.5 million, the third-highest domestic gross ever. According to Deadline, the latest Spidey flick just hit another milestone by reaching $1 billion at the international box office.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has earned a total of $1.003 billion overseas, bringing its global total of $1.74 billion. The movie is officially one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. Overall, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time in 19 territories: Argentina, Belgium, Croatia, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mexico, Mongolia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UK.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The big draw of the new film was the return of past Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Earlier this week, for the first time since the movie was released, Maguire and Garfield joined current Spider-Man star, Tom Holland, for an interview with Deadline‘s Pete Hammond. The dynamic trio talked about meeting for the first time and revealed what drew them to the project.

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, closing out his trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies. In addition to the three Spider-Men, the new film stars Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Returning villains from past Spider-Man films include Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing in theaters.