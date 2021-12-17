Spider-Man: No Way Home Drives Sony's Home Entertainment Revenue to Massive High

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment revenue rose a whopping 104% in the first quarter of 2022, crediting most of that growth to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which came to DVD and Blu-ray in April. SPHE today reported first-quarter Fiscal Year 2023 revenue of $282 million for the period ended June 30. That compares to revenue of $138 million during the previous-year period. It's likely no surprise that No Way Home helped hit the gas for Sony; the movie made almost $2 billion at the global box office, including $800 million in the domestic market alone.

We can only assume that next quarter's numbers will be even bigger, considering the multi-morbillion dollar explosion that Morbius represents for the studio.

At present, nobody knows exactly what the future holds for the Spider-Man film franchise. Fans have lobbied for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, and Tom Holland has cast doubt on his willingness to do the fourth installment in the MCU series right away (although producers have said that's still the plan, with no specific timetable for exactly when. The studio currently seems focused on spinning off villains and supporting characters like Madame Web, which makes sense because Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were huge hits without the ol' Webhead even

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download.

