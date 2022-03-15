Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg Confirms Debut of Marvel Character We All Missed

In a new video accompanying digital purchases of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony has given fans an official guide to those mysterious figures seen poking through the multiverse…and one of them, as it turns out, is not one that was widely guessed. One image (seen below) is actually the six-armed Spider-Man seen in the comics, in a 1970s story from writer Stan Lee and artist Gil Kane. The story happened after the death of Captain George Stacy, which alienated Spidey himself from Gwen.

This tortured Peter, and he tried to get rid of his powers and the Spider-Man persona by taking a chemical cocktail which unfortunately…well, went the other way. He ended up growing four additional arms to have eight limbs like an actual spider, and then had to figure out how to get rid of those. While that was the extent of his involvement in the main timeline, a version of the character would show up in Marvel’s multiverse, on Earth-92100.

Here’s a look at the constellation in question:





Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home, so turn back if you don’t want to see that. You can watch the Easter eggs video below.

The story saw Spider-Man squaring off against Morbius the Living Vampire, and then working with Curt Connors to cure both himself and Connors — mirroring the way Spider-Man decided to cure the villains in Far From Home, rather than trying to kill them.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) squares off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. Instead, he battles the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and even before it was officially happening, that had fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters and on VOD now.

