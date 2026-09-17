4 Years Later, Werewolf By Night Gets a Surprising Update (& Fans Have a Pitch)

Marvel’s 2022 Halloween special Werewolf by Night was generally well-received and opened up a whole new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that could center on horror themes. It’s an area that has been tough for the MCU: Marvel Zombies is animated and in an alternate universe, while a Blade reboot has taken so long that the star who originally made it happen, Mahershala Ali, finally left the project altogether. Marvel squeezed some extra juice out of the special by rereleasing the mostly black-and-white tale in color the following year, but fans were hoping for more.

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The special ended with Russell and his friend Ted, a.k.a. Man-Thing, no longer pursued and free from the captivity of Bloodstone Manor and the pursuing hunters. Last month, a rumor emerged that a Werewolf by Night sequel was one of three new Special Presentations in the works, but we’ve heard nothing since to confirm that. In a recent Reddit AMA with actor Gael Garcia Bernal, who played Russell, several fans had Werewolf by Night questions. His responses were overwhelmingly positive about the potential for Marvel to go back to that particular werewolf well again, and it came with some advice for fans.

Werewolf By Night Star Teases MCU Future

“I urge you to do whatever you can, whatever is in your power,” said Bernal on Reddit, telling fans to make it clear to Marvel that they do, in fact, want more Jack Russell and Man-Thing. Saying that he would love to do more, he added this tidbit: “We had many plans, I hope they materialize one day!” That’s a little more than we knew before, and a fan had an immediate follow-up suggestion with Midnight Sons, the Marvel supernatural team-up comic that includes Ghost Rider, Blade, Morbius, and other rotating characters like Man-Thing and Elsa Bloodstone, who also appeared in Werewolf by Night. Rumors have persisted about this team in the MCU for years, with no confirmation from the House of Ideas.

At the time of Werewolf by Night‘s release, Marvel’s Brian Gay insisted it was just the beginning for monsters in the MCU, saying, “You’re going to see these guys in different ways.” Mephisto in Ironheart arguably counts, and the just-announced Ghost Rider is certainly horror-adjacent if they’re accurate with it. But what of the werewolf himself, Jack Russell?

Would you want to see a supernatural team take on or team with the A-list superheroes, or is it better that they stay in their own corner of the MCU for now?