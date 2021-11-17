Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Reveals First Look at Electro, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard Returns

More former Spider-Man movie villains are returning to the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first trailer for No Way Home, the third Spidey movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirmed that Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock would be entering the MCU and tangling with a new Peter Parker. In the highly anticipated second trailer, which debuted on Tuesday night, even more previous Spidey franchise villains appeared. Electro, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard are all joining Doc Ock in the fight against Tom Holland’s young Spider-Man.

There were reports of some of these villains returning to the fold, and the recent poster for No Way Home certainly teased their appearances. Lightning and sand were featured around the edges of the artwork while an actual Green Goblin hovered in the distance. It seemed like these characters would have a role in No Way Home and now we know for sure.

Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe, was the original on-screen Spidey villain. He was the main antagonist of Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man film and recurred in visions for two more movies. Molina’s Otto Octavious was the villain of Spider-Man 2. Thomas Haden Church appeared as Sandman in Spider-Man 3, representing one of Tobey Maguire’s final foes.

Rhys Ifans took on the role of Lizard in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, which featured Andrew Garfield in the titular role. The follow-up film, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, attempted to create an entire Sinister Six, but Jamie Foxx’s Electro was the predominant villain.

These five villains represent the full roster of main antagonists from the every film in the first two Spider-Man franchises. There were other villains in many of the movies, sure, but these were Spidey’s most formidable foes. When Tom Holland took over the role, he went toe-to-toe with Michael Keaton’s Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming and fought off Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

With the debut of the multiverse, this iteration of Spider-Man has a more-than-full Sinister Six roster on his hands. He’ll probably need some help. Thanks to rumors and supposed leaks online, many fans believe that help will come in the form of two more Peter Parkers, played once again by Maguire and Garfield.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17th.