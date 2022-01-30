Unused Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Arts Reveals Alternate Electro Costume

Enough time has passed since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home that concept artists have now started releasing some concept art for various sequences in the movie. Case in point, artist Christian Cordella unveiled his take on the Electro (Jamie Foxx) costume, a version vastly different than what ended up appearing in the film.

While Fox’s new look did involve a tech-based costume, Cordella’s artwork appears to be more circuit-based than what ended up appearing in the film. “Another villain I worked on for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home is Electro played by actor Jamie Foxx,” Cordella wrote in a Facebook post. “It was a lot of fun for me to create the ‘electric’ vibe of this character. Thanks always to costume designer Sanja Hays.”

See the costume for yourself below.

As seen in the concept art, Foxx is far from blue, a promise the producers of the flick made him before he agreed to come back.

“I was excited knowing [producer] Amy [Pascal] for years, man, and knowing what she’s done with this franchise, and she was explaining to me that it’s gonna be hot, and I didn’t have to be blue, and things like that as far as my character is concerned, so you’re gonna be a little more hip, and that I get a chance to hang out with these incredible thespians. To walk on set and to see these guys, I literally bowed to them, and we’ve been having a ball. I’m happy we got a brand new start, a brand new look,” Foxx previously shared at a convention appearance.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

