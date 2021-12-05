Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Jamie Foxx Says Not Being Blue Drew Him to Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home is just around the corner, and fans of Spidey can’t wait to see the return of some franchise-favorite stars. The final Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of 2021 will see Alfred Molina portraying the role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. All three men did a panel this week at CCXP and talked about their highly-anticipated returns. During the chat, Foxx revealed what drew him to return to the role.

“I was excited knowing [producer] Amy [Pascal] for years, man, and knowing what she’s done with this franchise, and she was explaining to me that it’s gonna be hot, and I didn’t have to be blue, and things like that as far as my character is concerned, so you’re gonna be a little more hip, and that I get a chance to hang out with these incredible thespians. To walk on set and to see these guys, I literally bowed to them, and we’ve been having a ball. I’m happy we got a brand new start, a brand new look,” Foxx shared.

In a conversation with Total Film, Tom Holland spoke about having great actors like Molina and Foxx return to the franchise.

“Everyone puts their trousers on in the same way in the morning,” Holland explained. “It was interesting having those guys come in because they have certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys.”

“To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man,” Holland elaborated. “It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. In addition to Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.