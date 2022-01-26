Spider-Man: No Way Home Full Script Released Online

You may not be able to watch and rewatch Spider-Man: No Way Home from the comfort of your own home just yet, but you can at least read it while you wait. With awards season in full swing, and No Way Home finding itself in the middle of some conversations, Sony and Marvel have released the full screenplay for the film online, as most awards contenders do this time of year. The final script is now available to read online in its entirety, showing fans how all of the action looked on the page before it was turned into moving pictures on the screen.

Deadline posted the Spider-Man: No Way Home screenplay online Tuesday night, and you can read the entire thing by clicking here. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote the script for No Way Home, which is a total of 182 pages in length.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No Way Home is the third adventure for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, but a big reason why the film has become so widely beloved is that it includes all three live-action iterations of the character. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both have significant roles in the film as the Peters that they played in their respective movie universes.

The film as it exists hinges on the arrival of the previous Spider-Men. Garfield, who last played the Marvel hero in 2014, wasn’t expecting to get the chance to don the mask again. But when Marvel and Sony called, however, the idea presented was too intriguing to pass up.

“I wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker. I felt very excited to just to be a fan again,” Garfield told . “But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual – trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough.”

“The pitch was really, really enticing,” he continued. “They said, ‘You played this character in your way and what would you want to explore if you had an opportunity? If you were dumped into this other universe and faced with this younger you and this older you, how will you respond?’”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently playing in theaters everywhere.