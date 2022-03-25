Spider-Man: No Way Home Includes Surprising Cameo Everyone Missed

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available on digital download and fans have been scanning their copies for things we all may have missed. One fan on Reddit caught a cool Spider-Man: Homecoming cameo featuring one of the Damage Control agents from the film’s opening scene. Gary Weeks appears as Agent Foster during the scene where Arian Moayed’s Agent Cleary arrests Peter Parker for his supposed crimes.

Weeks appears as Agent Foster during the opening scene of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The scene features Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes after the Avengers’ battle with Loki’s Chitauri army. Toomes was cleaning up the wreckage until Tony Stark and the Government created the Department of Damage Control, who takes over Toomes’ job. Weeks’ Agent Foster is a part of the crew that appears to upend Toomes clean-up crew. You can check out the post featuring the Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo below.

Tom Holland finished up his current trilogy of Spider-Man movies with No Way Home and is currently in negotiations to return for a second Spider-Man trilogy. The Spider-Man sequel trilogy will likely focus on Peter Parker’s college years. It’s currently unknown which of the original cast will return. But J.K. Simmons recently teased that you’ll be seeing a lot more of J. Jonah Jameson but didn’t reveal if it’ll be in the new Spidey trilogy, and the writers of the previous three films don’t know if they’ll be returning.

“This is one where we don’t have to say that we’re not allowed to say because we truly don’t know. To my knowledge, I’m not aware of any future projects in the works,” they explained. “That doesn’t mean they don’t exist, but that’s nothing that you know anyone has talked to Chris and I about. I certainly hope so. I love Tom as Spider-Man. I hope there’s more, and I would love nothing more than to be involved. But at this point, we don’t know.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for digital download!