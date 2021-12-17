Spider-Man's JB Smoove Confirms He's in No Way Home

✖

Everybody's favorite trip chaperone is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to JB Smoove himself, Julius Dell is appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home after becoming a fan-favorite in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm mainstay confirmed his return on the latest episode of The Daily Zeitgeist.

"I don't know how many people have done it, but I'm in both the Marvel and DC universes. I've been in Spider-Man: Far From Home and just did the new Spider-Man too and I'm Frank the Plant in the Harley Quinn animated universe," Smoove told the podcast.

Shortly after Far From Home hit theaters in 2019, Smoove told us he wanted to see himself and Martin Starr revive the Power Man and Iron Fist franchise for Marvel Studios.

"I would love to see Power Man and Iron Fist established," the actor told us at the time. Though the actor stopped short of revealing how any movies he's actually under contract for, Smoove explains he's ready to go the second Sony or Marvel calls him up. "Oh man! If they gave me the call, I would definitely be there," he continued.

"I would think that the job that Martin Starr and I did in this is remarkable and I think we had great chemistry on camera," Smoove started to say before Starr cut into the conversation, reminding his on-screen colleague they were good friends in real life. "He's [Starr] a great guy and I would think that we did an amazing job and I would think that would carry over to anything, any particular plans they have with Spider-Man and the Marvel Universe. Hell, maybe they'll give us both powers. Maybe he'll play Iron Fist and I'll play Power Man."

If Smoove is returning, that means Starr is likely to return as well, and the duo is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the film's massive ensemble. Joining the two also include Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Tony Revelori, Alfred Molina, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, and many others.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters on December 17th.

What other Spidey characters would you like to see pop up in the threequel?