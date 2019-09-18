Spider-Man Star Lobbies for Power Man and Iron Fist Movie

If J.B. Smoove’s role as Mr. Dell doesn’t pan out in Sony’s ongoing Spider-Man franchise, he’s totally willing to suit up as Luke Cage elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In support of the home media release for Spider-Man: Far From Home, we caught up with Smoove to chat all things Spidey; that’s when the actor ultimately dropped the bombshell he has an itch to play Power Man.

“I would love to see Power Man and Iron Fist established,” the actor tells us. Though the actor stopped short of revealing how any movies he’s actually under contract for, Smoove explains he’s ready to go the second Sony or Marvel calls him up. “Oh man! If they gave me the call, I would definitely be there,” he continues.

Smoove wasn’t one to shy away from boasting about his standout performance alongside Martin Starr’s Mr. Harrington in the summer Spider-Man blockbuster. In fact, Smoove jokes he and Starr could be the MCU’s new Power Man and Iron Fist should Marvel Television be done with the characters.

“I would think that the job that Martin Starr and I did in this is remarkable and I think we had great chemistry on camera,” Smoove started to say before Starr cut into the conversation, reminding his on-screen colleague they were good friends in real life. “He’s [Starr] a great guy and I would think that we did an amazing job and I would think that would carry over to anything, any particular plans they have with Spider-Man and the Marvel Universe. Hell, maybe they’ll give us both powers. Maybe he’ll play Iron Fist and I’ll play Power Man.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available digitally and on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD October 1st.

