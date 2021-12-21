Spider-Man: No Way Home Makes $37.1 Million on Monday, Box Office Climbs to $297 Million

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home made $37.1 million on its first Monday at the box office. Combined with its $260 million opening weekend gross, the second-highest in box office history behind only Avengers: Endgame ($357 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home now has a running domestic box office total of $297 million. Spider-Man: No Way Home also had the third-biggest opening of all time at the worldwide box office. The film has generated a huge amount of excitement among fans and has generally been lauded by critics. ComicBook.com‘s Spencer Perry gave the film a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film ends his trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies as he turns his focus towards the Fantastic Four. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, with Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Returning villains include Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

