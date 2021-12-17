Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Finally on Streaming

At long last, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available on streaming. As of Saturday, the Jon Watts flick has been added to the Starz app, nearly eight months after the film first hit theaters. Despite being available as both a digital and physical home media release since the spring, the addition to Starz makes it the first time the film has been available to stream for free on any given streaming platform.

No Way Home also happens to be the last Sony flick heading to Starz after a theatrical release. Beginning with the studio's 2022 releases, Netflix gets an exclusive year-and-a-half window to stream the movies. That means the likes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Webb will all hit Netflix after cinemas. Not only that, but the movies will also find their way to Disney+ after Netflix's 18-month window comes to a close.

"This landmark multi-year, platform-agnostic agreement guarantees the team at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution a tremendous amount of flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities to leverage Sony's rich slate of award-winning action and family films across our direct-to-consumer services and linear channels," said Chuck Saftler, head of business operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks and Acquisitions for Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution. "This is a win for fans, who will benefit from the ability to access the very best content from two of Hollywood's most prolific studios across a multitude of viewing platforms and experiences."

The Disney+ deal also includes Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, and any other Sony property between now and 2026. Film's outside Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters are also included in the new licensing agreement including the Jumanji and Hotel Transylvania franchises.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is also available for purchase wherever movies are sold.

Where would you like to see Spidey pop up next? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section, or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!