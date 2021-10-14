New Spider-Man No Way Home Photos Show Doctor Strange & MJ

Spider-Man: No Way Home just released some brand new photos from the movie. MJ is more than a bit surprised when she and Spidey have to make a quick escape in the new shots. Doctor Strange also looks on as the young hero faces an unknown threat in another image. Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer plays a big role in Now Way Home, but what horrors the young hero has helped unleashed remains a bit of a mystery. (Yes, the “Sinister Six”, but there are probably going to be some other problems now too.) Series star Tom Holland also talked to EW about his tangles with Alfred Molina during the upcoming film. The standout moment from the trailer would have to be Doctor Octopus crawling up onto that bridge and greeting the new version of his old friend.

https://twitter.com/billieilvy/status/1448670999197716485?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The chemistry between the new Spidey and the beloved villain is absolutely real. Holland calls Molina, “one of my favorite people I’ve ever worked with,” in the new interview. There’s been a long layover for Doc Ock, but the magic of CGI makes the impossible become routine. However, for Molina, using those arms is like riding a bike, it just takes a little while to get the juices flowing again. Check out how the Spider-Man actor described going toe-to-toe with one of the character’s greatest adversaries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/akashkhosla5/status/1448671147608862720?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced,” Holland mused when talking about Molina. “When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they’re all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it.”

For those hoping for more Holland as Spider-Man in the MCU after this film, there were some comments about those prospects that you might want to see. “We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” Holland explained to EW. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

What do you think of these new shots from Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let us know down in the comments!