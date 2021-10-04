Spider-Man: VFX Pros Show Why Leaked No Way Home Video Might Be Real

After a year of no Marvel movies whatsoever, 2021 has been more than giving to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To date, fans have gotten two feature-length films and four shows on Disney+. Now that it’s officially October, there’s still at least one more series and two more films by the end of the year. One of those is Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the most hyped superhero movies of all time.

In typical Marvel fashion, little is known about No Way Home other than the fact it’ll have ramifications across the multiverse. As such, fans have been eager to find out whatever they can about the movie, and that’s something that’s led to several leaks from the film.

One, in particular, shows the return of Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker all dressed up in his Spider-Man costume from Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man franchise, even though Garfield himself vehemently denies he’s in the movie. Fans have been arguing back and forth as to whether or not the alleged leak is legitimate, and a popular group of visual effects artists have now released their thoughts on why the leak might be the real deal.

Popular YouTubers Corridor Crew broke down the leak in a new video to their five million million followers. In it, they point out the various reasons as to why the leak is more than likely real. As the crew points out, the initial video that circulated likely stemmed from the same type of camera Hollywood crews use due to the clip’s depth of field and set-up.

A significant part of the video is spent speaking as to why the leak couldn’t be a deep fake, with Corridor Crew pointing out hair is rarely deepfaked because of the difficulty, even when considering today’s technology.

You can see the breakdown of the alleged leak above.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!