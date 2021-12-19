Spider-Man: No Way Home Credits Scenes: How Many Are After the Movie?

Heads up! Potential spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow this sentence! Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019 set-up a new world for the friendly neighborhood hero as it put Peter Parker on blast and revealed his identity to the world. This leads directly into the plot of the new movie from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, which opens up the multiverse to other villains that have fought Spidey. A recap of what already happened isn’t what you’re here for though, you want to know about what’s after the movie itself. So if you’re wondering if there is a credit scene or two in Spider-Man: No Way Home the answer is yes.

Like almost every other Marvel Studios movie that has come before it, Spider-Man: No Way Home has post-credit scenes. Specifically there are two, an actual mid-credit scene and then something special at the conclusion of the movie that isn’t entirely just a scene but more of a teaser. We’re not revealing here just yet what those two things are, but know that there are two of them, just like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Check back here for an explainer on what they mean for the larger MCU later, but yes, sit tight, there are two scenes to watch.

For fans that may not remember, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s mid-credits scene was the conversation between Mac Gargan and Adrian Toomes in prison, with the former enquiring to the later that he heard he knows who Spider-Man really is, a question he doesn’t answer. Homecoming’s final credit scene is another clip of Chris Evans’ Captain America with a hilarious fourth-wall break. Spider-Man: Far From Home set the stage for No Way Home with its mid-credit scene that unmasked Peter Parker to the world. Far From Home‘s post-credit scene is one that hasn’t yet been addressed in the larger MCU, revealing that Nick Fury and Maria Hill in the film were actually the Skrulls Talos and Soren from Captain Marvel, with the real Nick Fury revealed to be in space on vacation. Fury will seemingly come back for the Secret Invasion TV series, but for now he’s off planet.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home Tom Holland stars once again as Peter Parker/Spider-Man with Benedict Cumberbatch appearing as Doctor Strange and returning cast members Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei also appearing Former Spider-Man stars Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin also star.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is playing exclusively in theaters right now!

