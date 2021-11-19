Venom: Let There Be Carnage Deleted Scene Reveals Alternate Ending

Fans lost it when Venom: Let There Be Carnage ended with the revelation that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man had ties to the symbiote, and that the events of those films would impact future Venom installments. But it seems there was another ending that would have had the internet buzzing, too. In a clip released to Vudu, Eddie and Venom find themselves on a beach at the end of the film, and debate one of the most-discussed elements of the franchise: Eddie and the symbiote’s seemingly romantic relationship. In the clip, the symbiote tries to get Eddie to admit that he loves it, and…well, it goes just about how you would expect.

The effects in this ending look a tiny bit off, likely because it didn’t go thorugh a final round of edits once it was decided to go another way with the end of the movie. Weirdly, this makes some shots of the eyes look even more comics-accurate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see it below.

As you can see, we also get a fun “letal protector” drop, which is the name of the first Venom miniseries in the comics.

Digital storefronts will start selling Venom: Let There Be Carnage on November 23rd, with the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD date scheduled for December 14th. The DVD comes with only one bonus material, the “Let There Be… Action” behind the scenes special look. It takes audiences step-by-step on the set to experience how Venom: Let There Be Carnage was created, from concept to stage, from green screen to film screen, and all of the intense stunts captured. A total of seven special features are included in the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital releases.

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is still struggling to coexist with the shape-shifting extraterrestrial Venom. When deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) also becomes host to an alien symbiote, Brock and Venom must put aside their differences to stop his reign of terror.

The film has become one of the biggest hits of 2021, and set the stage for a potentially even bigger threequel with the revelation that…something…happened in the final moments that has the potential to bring him into conflict with Spider-Man and, by extension, potentially other Marvel heroes.

Have you seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage yet? Are you looking forward to getting a copy you can call your own? Let us know in the comments, or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter, but always remember to use “we” and not “I” when talking about Venom.