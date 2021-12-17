Tom Holland Shows How Ripped He Got for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Celebrates Last Day of Training

✖

Tom Holland has been busy filming Spider-Man: No Way Home, which involves more than just the star's acting chops. In order to play a Marvel hero, there's a lot of physical training involved. Earlier today, Holland took to Instagram to announce that he's on his last day of training for the upcoming movie, and he looks pretty ripped!

“I never post sh*t like this but it’s our last day so f*ck it. Thank you @DuffyGaver for making everything about this job better. Love you pal. Last session No. 72," Holland wrote. You can check out a screenshot of his story below:

(Photo: Instagram)

As you can see, Holland tagged Duffy Gaver in the post. While the trainer is on Instagram, his account is private. However, he is credited for helping more A-list clients like Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt.

As for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new movie will also see the return of Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. In addition to the returning stars, there are also many casting rumors that have been floating around since the movie's production began. Huge names have been teased like Kirsten Dunst as MJ from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, Charlie Cox as Daredevil from the Netflix series, and potentially more. However, the biggest rumors of them all have been former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, but many fans aren't buying it.

"It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end," Holland recently told Jimmy Fallon. "So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is currently dropping new episodes on Disney+ on Fridays, Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, and Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year.