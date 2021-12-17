Spider-Man: No Way Home Merchandise Turns Spidey Into Master of the Mystic Arts

✖

Should the theatrical schedule hold strong, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is about to become a Master of the Mystic Arts. Weeks after the film's first premium toys were released, unveiling the character's fancy new suits, the floodgates have opened on additional merchandising and apparel. Sunday afternoon, promo art for a variety of products began to surface online, and a substantial amount of the artwork features Spidey's new black and gold suit with some extra magic-related enchantments.

New #SpiderManNoWayHome promotional art confirms that Spider-Man will be using his powers in combination with magic learned from #DoctorStrange! pic.twitter.com/15M5aCRbRe — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) August 8, 2021

In one of the designs, you can see one of Strange's iconic rune shields with a Spider-Man logo in a middle. The design itself declares, "Magic with a THIWIP!" In the other, a graph-based design reads "science + magic = awesome." You can see both designs above.

Two more designs then surfaced using bits and pieces of the larger designs. Those two are below.

And there’s more! pic.twitter.com/nUHAarn410 — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) August 8, 2021

Despite all the leaks from No Way Home, Sony has yet to release an official trailer for the threequel.

"Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Disney Studios' head marketer Asad Ayaz previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming features? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!