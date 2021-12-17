Spider-Man: No Way Home Black and Gold Suit Hot Toys Figure Unveiled

Marvel recently unveiled a wave of toys that show off some of Spider-Man's new looks in the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans were especially interested in the Black and Gold suit, which we first saw in Funko Pop form. Now Hot Toys has chimed in with a hyper-detailed sixth-scale figure of Tom Holland's Peter Parker that gives us our best look yet at the costume design.

The Hot Toys Spider-Man: No Way Home 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Black & Gold Suit) Collectible Figure features masked and unmasked heads, interchangeable eyes, a highly-detailed black and gold suit, a gauntlet, "mystic spider-web effects", interchangeable eyes for the mask, interchangeable hands, web effects pieces, and a figure stand.

The inclusion of "mystic spider-web effects" was also present in in the "Integrated Suit" Funko Pop, so it would seem that this Doctor Strange-like system can be transferred. A closer inspection of the suit reveals that it's very textured with a major Wakanda vibe. Unfortunately, the official description doesn't reveal any additional details about the purpose of the suit, so we'll have to wait to see if it's about more than just looking cool.

Pre-orders for the Hot Toys Spider-Man: No Way Home 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Black & Gold Suit) are expected to go live here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, July 14th. The Spider-Man figure was announced alongside a new Boba Fett figure from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a Black Widow figure, an Armorized Deadpool figure, an Iron Man Mark I figure, and an Avengers: Endgame Iron Strange Concept Series figure - all of which should join Spider-Man in pre-order today.

The full list of features for the Hot Toys Spider-Man Black and Gold suit figure can be found below followed by a gallery of images.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man wearing Black & Gold Suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home

One (1) newly painted head sculpt with authentic likeness of Tom Holland as Peter Parker

One (1) interchangeable masked head sculpt with five (5) pairs of interchangeable Spider-Man eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions

Body with 30 points of articulation

Approximately 28.5 cm tall

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands with web pattern including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of hands for web shooting

One (1) pair of open hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

One (1) right hand for cobweb swinging

One (1) left hand for holding Spider-Man mask

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) finely tailored black, gold and red colored Spider-Man Suit embossed with grayish black trims, web pattern and gold spider emblem on chest

One (1) pair of black, gold colored boots embossed with grayish black web pattern

Accessories:

One (1) gauntlet (wearable on left arm)

One (1) mystic spider-web effect, attachable to the gauntlet

One (1) circular-shape mystic art effect, attachable to chest (equipped with magnetic function)

One (1) Spider-Man mask (not wearable on figure)

Six (6) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

One (1) open spider web effect accessory

A dynamic figure stand with character nameplate and the movie logo

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.