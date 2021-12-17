Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer May Have Revealed Sandman's Return

✖

The teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived, showing off footage from one of Marvel's largest solo-titled films to date. In addition to Tom Holland's Peter Parker, the teaser also officially confirmed both Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong). That's not even counting the return of Alfred Molina's Doctor Otto Octavius, or teases involving Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), or The Lizard. On top of that all, there's even one moment in the trailer that seemingly confirms the involvement of Thomas Haden Church's Sandman.

Both moments in question involve lightning bolts, Sony's most obvious tease of Electro yet. In one of the shots, sand and debris can be seen swirling around the bolts. In the second shot, it looks like Electro is trying to hit Holland's Spidey with lightning bolts but the sand forms a shape in front of the web-slinger to block the bolts, for whatever reason.

See the clips in question below.

Mr. Sandman, bring me a (electric) dream ⚡️⏳ pic.twitter.com/MyP2cNOyH2 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 24, 2021

"When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret," Molina told Variety back in April. "But, you know, it's all over the Internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood."

"It was wonderful," Molina continued. "It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow's feet, and a slightly dodgy lower back."

The movie's latest synopsis can be found below.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!