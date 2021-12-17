Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Confirms Another Marvel Character Return

✖

The official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home finally premiered tonight from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures and with it a lot of confirmations of Marvel characters that appear in the film. Not only did the film just confirm Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2, and tease the return of Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, it also confirmed that another Marvel favorite will appear as none other than Benedict Wong as Wong appears. Though his time on screen is brief he has a pivotal scene, warning Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to not cast the spell that would have the world forget Spider-Man's secret identity.

As Marvel fans already know, Wong will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe before his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home as he'll go toe-to-toe with The Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Wong will also go on to return after Spider-Man: No Way Home, returning once again for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. "It's amazing. For a while it was quite lonely being the only Asian in the MCU," Wong revealed to Marvel.com at the premiere for Shang-Chi. "Now we have the Asian assembled. What a better way with like a plethora of incredible Asian actors."

(Photo: MARVEL/SONY)

Wong teased what his character has been up to since Avengers: Endgame too, potentially teasing his place in Spider-Man as well, adding: "You know a lot has happened and I think we'll start to see that he'll relieve himself of his librarian duties. Watch this space."

Sony's official description for the film reads as follows: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature appearances from Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies which were seemingly confirmed by the new trailer as well.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th. For more information about all things tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, listen to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast.