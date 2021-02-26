Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Plays Instant Spoilers With Jimmy Fallon

✖

Tom Holland is best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he recently appeared on The Tonight Show in order to plug his upcoming movie, Cherry. Holland has been known to drop spoilers in the past, so Fallon decided to have some fun with him. During the interview, Fallon brought up how Holland "has a bit of a reputation for accidentally giving away spoilers" and decided to "turn that skill into a game." The game, "Instant Spoilers," is played with a set of cards with movie names on them. One player needs to share a spoiler from that movie and the other then has to guess the movie based on the spoiler.

Fallon and Holland got off to a rough start when Holland just blurted out the first film title (Citizen Kane). Things continued to get messy when Fallon’s clue "Luke, I am your father," led to Holland guessing Star Wars without being specific with The Empire Strikes Back. (Come on, Jimmy, we all know Tom hasn’t seen Star Wars.) Things got rolling as Holland correctly guessed Jaws, The Sixth Sense, and Fight Club, but then Fallon panicked and couldn’t think of anything for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Next up, Holland read the clues to Fallon, who did not know the very good clue of "the aliens are allergic to water." (Come on, Jimmy, it’s Signs!) They get a little better with Holland’s clues for Gone Girl, Inception, and Avengers: Infinity War, which had the best/saddest clue: "I’m in it and I turn to dust." Fallon also couldn’t remember the number in Apollo 13, which is pretty funny to watch.

They did one final round together in which they successfully guessed Knives Out, Seven, Jurassic Park, Psycho, and Kill Bill. Fallon gave the clue "Mr. Orange is the rat… Quentin Tarantino" and Holland didn't know it, so someone needs to show him Reservoir Dogs ASAP! Overall, they were a pretty evenly matched team! You can watch the full clip in the video here.

During the chat, Holland also revealed who his brother Harry Holland is playing in the new Spider-Man, and once again claimed that former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are not involved with the film.

Cherry hits theaters on February 26th and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on March 12th. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.