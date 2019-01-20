Watch ‘Avengers’ Star Tom Holland Drop Marvel Spoilers for Four Minutes Straight

A dedicated Marvel fan compiled four minutes’ worth of footage depicting loose-lipped Spider-Man and Avengers star Tom Holland dropping spoilers.

Holland once told Entertainment Tonight he was the only Avengers: Infinity War star not to know its ending — in which half its heroes are snapped into nothingness by Thanos (Josh Brolin), Peter Parker included — and the 22-year-old actor was famously paired in interviews with Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch, who acted as handler to prevent Holland accidentally giving away the film’s biggest secrets.

Despite his best efforts to keep a tight lid on Infinity War’s most guarded spoiler, Holland once inadvertently gave away its ending to a sold out Los Angeles movie theater — on opening night.

“I was with [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [directors] the Russo brothers, and the whole team at Marvel, and what they do is they rent a party bus the night the film comes out and they drive around LA, going to different screenings, to introduce the movie or to talk about the movie afterwards,” Holland recounted at Comicpalooza in May.

When commentating on the blockbuster at its opening night screening, Holland let slip Spider-Man dies — because he mistakenly believed the audience had already screened the movie.

“We went to this screening and someone had told me before they had already seen the film, they’ve already seen the film,” Holland said.

“So they give me a microphone and I walk on stage and I’m like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m still alive!’ The whole audience look at me like, ‘What the hell does that mean? What do you mean you’re still alive?’ And then I look inside, Kevin, Joe and Anthony are like, ‘Shut up, shut up, stop talking!’ So opening night, I ruined the movie for about 300 people, so I’m so sorry for that.”

The above video also recounts the time Holland inadvertently confirmed there would be a third Spider-Man solo, following 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and this summer’s sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Hoping to avoid repeating that same mistake at Comicpalooza, Holland played coy about returning for Far From Home, which sees Peter and friends MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) embark on a school trip to Europe.

“I actually know nothing about the future of the MCU, clearly because I spoil everything,” Holland said last May. “So I have faith [there will be more Spider-Man movies], but I don’t know.”

Marvel Studios took advantage of Holland’s infamous penchant for spoiler-dropping, having the star debut the Infinity War teaser poster in a self-aware video on Instagram. The video saw Holland proudly hoist the poster into the air before reading a note that read “confidential: do not share” on its reverse side.

Holland is expected to return in Avengers: Endgame, out April 26, before swinging back into theaters with Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5.