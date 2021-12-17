✖

Spider-Man: No Way Home's first trailer continues to seemingly reveal more than it initially seemed to when it comes to the villains. Since the new Spider-Man movie trailer debuted online, Marvel fans have already spotted Easter egg references to various members of the Sinister Six - a team of Spider-Man villains brought together from across the multiverse. Some of the more obvious references in the trailer was the attack by Green Goblin (not yet shown directly), and the climactic entrance by Alfred Molina's Doc Ock (from Spider-Man 2); there were was also a not-so-subtle visual ode to Jamie Foxx's Electro (Amazing Spider-Man 2). But now Spider-Man fans are digging even deeper into the No Way Home trailer and finding even more.

First, there's a scene in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that seems to reveal The Lizard (Amazing Spider-Man), trying to attack Peter Parker in a clip so fast that even half a blink would probably make you miss it. The same can be said for later in the trailer, around the 2:25 mark: that sizzle reel portion of the trailer seems to be a succession of scenes showing how big the fight against the Sinister Six will get - including one moment (see below) that seems to show Electro AND Sandman both attacking Peter in new mystical-powered black Spider-Man suit!

(Photo: Marvel/Sony)

Flint Marco/Sandman was played by Thomas Hayden Church in the infamous Spider-Man 3. Right now, Raimi's third film is the only one of the previous Spider-Man movies that hasn't donated a villain to this Sinister Six multiverse - Venom is clearly(?) off the table, and unless No Way Home pulls the epic surprise twist of a cameo from James Franco, then Thomas Hayden Church's return as Sandman is the most feasible (read: economic) choice for the film.

Rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home have pointed to the story having a fracture in the Marvel Multiverse that allows this Sinister Six team to come together. In order to combat that threat and set things right, Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will have to get a mystical upgrade from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), as well as help from his own Spider-Man variants - i.e. returning Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. If Sandman is also part of the mix, then Spider-Man: No Way Home will practically be a high school reunion for the Spider-Man movie universe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.