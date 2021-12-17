The Lizard Spotted In Enhanced Image From Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

✖

While fans are busy debating whether yesterday's Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer might have had quiet cameos from Daredevil's Charlie Cox and Sam Raimi Spider-Man villain Willem Dafoe, one other moment from the trailer has drawn some keen-eyed fans. It looks to some like The Lizard, first played by Rhys Ifans in The Amazing Spider-Man, might be showing up in the film, which is already confirmed to feature The Amazing Spider-Man 2 villain Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Spider-Man 2 baddie Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). In a moment from the trailer, Peter Parker is stalked by an unseen foe, who bounces off some kind of force field after trying to pounce on the wall-crawler.

According to Everything CBM on Twitter, a little tweaking to the video seems to reveal a shape that looks distinctly like The Lizard. Certainly at first glance, it appears to have a long tail, an oddly-shaped head, and potentially something white (like Connors's lab coat) on its back.

You can see the (very dark, very blurry) scene below and judge for yourself.

I played around with the footage. Its the lizard pic.twitter.com/bMdyDsOmoV — Everything CBM (@EverythingCBM) August 24, 2021

Fans have also suggested that Sandman, Electro, and Green Goblin have been hinted at, while Doctor Octopus was seen directly as the big reveal at the end of the trailer.

The rumors had been circulating for some time that aspects of the beloved Sam Raimi movies would show up in No Way Home, with other rumors featuring characters like Daredevil (Charlie Cox), the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man, and Jamie Foxx's confirmed reappearance as Electro. Aside from Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro, Marvel and Sony have declined to confirm any of the online specultation. This has, of course, led to more speculation, including some fans convinced they saw Charlie Cox as Peter's lawyer in last night's trailer.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in theaters on December 17.

Do you think that's actually The Lizard? Let us know in the comments below, or tell me what you think on Twitter.