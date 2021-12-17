Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Spoof Reveals Jimmy Kimmel's Kraven in Action

✖

This past week finally saw the release of the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it provided an epic indication of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe film has in store. The trailer indicated that a number of iconic Spider-Man villains will be factoring into the events of the film, including some from the previous Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man series of films. If a tweet late last week from Jimmy Kimmel is to be believed, then that also includes his "performance" of Kraven the Hunter. In a new video, which you can check out below, Kimmel edits the No Way Home trailer to feature himself as Kraven, in a costume that he previously teased earlier this week.

I can finally reveal what I've been up to all summer. Playing Kraven the Hunter in #SpiderManNoWayHome! Can't wait for you all to see it! pic.twitter.com/m1N5VVcYOA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 26, 2021

Of course, Kimmel isn't confirmed to be playing Kraven in No Way Home, as actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson was actually cast in the part earlier this year, with plans for him to appear in his own solo film. But Kimmel has joked that he's playing Kraven in some capacity since October of last year, so it makes sense that the bit eventually escalated to this point.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

We do know that No Way Home will feature appearances from Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.