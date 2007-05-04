Spider-Man 3: Jimmy Kimmel "Confirms" He's Playing Kraven the Hunter

✖

Jimmy Kimmel is "confirming" that he's playing Kraven The Hunter in Marvel's Spider-Man 3. Kimmel made his "announcement" on Twitter, where he posted, "Thrilled to announce I've been tapped to play Kraven the Hunter in #SpiderMan3@TomHolland1996". At the time of writing this, it's unclear if/why Kimmel is selecting this particular Marvel character casting to reference, but needless to say, his post has Marvel fans freaking out. Other fans and industry insiders suspect that Kimmel may be using Twitter to do some viral marketing for an upcoming reveal related to Spider-Man 3. As ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis posted: "I smell a Spider-Man 3 title reveal on the horizon".

Thrilled to announce I've been tapped to play Kraven the Hunter in #SpiderMan3 @TomHolland1996 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 14, 2020

I smell a Spider-Man 3 title reveal on the horizon 👀 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 14, 2020

Tom Holland and Jimmy Kimmel do routinely unite for big Spider-Man movie reveals, as Kimmel is the ringmaster for all of Marvel Studios' big reveals on the late show circuit. Kimmel is also weirdly good at knowing geeky insider info and details (clearly a closet geek himself), so him calling out Kraven in Spider-Man 3 is a bell that definitely makes Marvel fans' ears perk up. If Holland shows up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to drop the official Spider-Man 3 title reveal, it would be a nice PR boost for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in what has been a pretty dry year to launch Phase 4.

Kraven The Hunter is set to make his live-action debut, with his own solo film already in production over at Sony Pictures, with Triple Frontier director J.C. Chandor directing. The character is a classic Spider-Man villain/anti-hero who is known to be one of the world's most elite hunters. Virtually no Marvel fan ever fan-cast Jimmy Kimmel in the role of Kraven. It would definitely be a shock.

Then again, Spider-Man 3 has been shocking fans with every new detail that gets confirmed for the film. Jamie Foxx is reprising a role as Electro (which he played in Amazing Spider-Man 2); Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is showing up; and at this point, Marvel fans are wondering if we're getting a live-action Spider-Verse, and/or if Spider-Man 3 will connect into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

