Spider-Man: No Way Home Video Reveals Massive Outdoor Set

Production on Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently underway and while we don't know much in terms of the plot of the upcoming film, we have been getting some interesting looks at things thanks to set photos and now a new video reveals a huge outdoor set. The video was shared on Twitter and while it doesn't reveal anything about the story, its size may suggest a large action sequence though that's purely speculation.

Other recent set photos and videos have offered tantalizing teases of what might be coming in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Recently, photos showed members of the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast, including Jacob Batalon and Zendaya, playing basketball. Another photo showed off a new Spider-Man suit.

As we've noted, what we know about Spider-Man: No Way Home is limited. The film will see Zendaya return as MJ and Batalon as Ned Leeds as well as Holland who is reprising his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. There has also been no shortage of casting rumors including teases that Kirsten Dunst, who played MJ from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Alfred Molina (Doc Ock from Raimi's Spider-Man 2), Charlie Cox (Daredevil from the Netflix series) and more might make an appearance. There's also been buzz that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could also appear, though Holland himself has denied the rumors.

"It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end," Holland recently told Jimmy Fallon. "So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me."

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently told ComicBook.com about Spider-Man: No Way Home's connection to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but was very vague about things.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige said. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.