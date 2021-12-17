Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Photos Reveal Detailed Look at Newest Costume

✖

Production for Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently underway, and we have already gotten a glimpse at some set photos. When filming began, Tom Holland shared a photo of himself in his new Spidey costume, and fans were freaking out over the hero's latest fit. A new post from a Spider-Man fan account on Twitter is showing off a closer look at the updated costume, and it's getting us even more excited to see the character back in action.

"New #SpiderManNoWayHome set photos show off more of the suit," @SpiderMan_MCU_ posted. You can check out the close-up images of the Spider-Man costume in the tweet below:

New #SpiderManNoWayHome set photos show off more of the suit pic.twitter.com/h2deMucxDD — MCU Spider-Man 🕸 (@SpiderMan_MCU_) March 7, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home will also feature the return of Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, but there are also a ton of casting rumors that have been floating around since the film's production began. Huge names have been teased like Kirsten Dunst as MJ from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, Charlie Cox as Daredevil from the Netflix series, and potentially more. However, the biggest rumors of them all have been former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, but many fans aren't buying it.

"It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end," Holland recently told Jimmy Fallon. "So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me."

ComicBook.com recently asked Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige about the new Spider-Man movie's connection to WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and he gave a classic evasive answer with a few hints sprinkled in.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige said of the Sam Raimi-directed sequel, which is set to feature Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.