Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Video Confirms Homecoming Character Return

A new set video from Spider-Man: No Way Home confirms that one character from Spider-Man: Homecoming will be back. It looks like Coach Wilson is here for the next installment of the franchise. Hannibal Buress posted a video to his Instagram of the cast shooting some hoops on set, and fans quickly wanted to know what was going on. You can also spy Jacob Batalon and Zendaya in some of these photos from filming as well. So, we’ll probably be getting some more time at Midtown High in the movie. It’s interesting because No Way Home would seem to be a movie where Peter Parker is on the run, but things are looking pretty normal in those exterior shots and in the gym. However, so little is known about the film that no one can be entirely certain of what’s going on in these scenes. Check out some of the shots from the set down below. (Courtesy of @the_owl_house10)

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently spoke with Comicbook.com about the upcoming feature. He says that Spider-Man: No Way Home is connected to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in a very strange way. But, the executive was careful not to let everything go.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige said of the next feature with Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

