Vincent D’Onofrio Denies He Appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Kingpin

If you’ve visited Twitter at any point in the past month or so, you’ll know it takes all but five seconds or so before you scroll past someone feverishly waiting for any news whatsoever on Spider-Man: No Way Home. The rumors surrounding the production have swirled for months and by now, almost any Spidey-adjacent character has been rumored to appear in the feature. When it comes to Kingpin, however, don’t plan on it.

Monday, Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio said on Twitter he’s not appearing in the feature, despite some rumors circulating that say otherwise. “I can’t wait to see it,” the Daredevil star said to a fan. “I’m not in it but I hear it’s a very cool film.”

Andrew Garfield’s another one of the actors rumored to appear in the feature, and he’s arguably been the most vocal about not appearing in the flick.

“Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one,” Garfield said on The TODAY Show. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it.”

“I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character,” continued Garfield. “It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

Confirmed cast members of No Way Home include Tom Holland, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Zendaya.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th while all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!