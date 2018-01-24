Marvel Reveals How Norman Osborn Gets the Carnage Symbiote in ‘Amazing Spider-Man’

The Green Goblin is turning red and Marvel fans now know how.

It was previously revealed that Norman Osborn, the villain known as the Green Goblin, will become the Red Goblin. The Red Goblin combines Osborn’s cruelty and deviousness with the power of the Carnage symbiote. Amazing Spider-Man #794 by Dan Slott and Stuart Immonen, the first chapter of the “Threat Level: Red” storyline, reveals how Osborn gets his hands on the killer symbiote.

The global security and defense organization SHIELD has been disbanded ever since an evil Captain America used its power to take over the United States and turn it into a Hydra nation in Secret Empire. SHIELD was once trusted with securing some of the most dangerous artifacts in the Marvel Universe. So what happens to them when SHIELD is no more?

Naturally, the government hires private contractors. One such security firm is operating a facility known as the Lockbox on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. Everything is business as usual until the Zodiac Key begins acting up. The Lockbox is set to go on lockdown, which means a couple of traitorous agents have to reveal themselves.

The agents are there on behalf of Norman Osborn. They’ve been tasked with retrieving a certain artifact of interest to the Green Goblin. Osborn has provided them the mean of taking on their former co-workers, including a case full of Green Goblin’s pumpkin grenades, and it proves to be enough.

At the end of the issue, readers catch up with these two agents as they report to Osborn. Osborn is pleased with their performance and offers them a bonus. Then he asks to be left alone to “bond” with his new friend.

Amazing Spider-Man #794 is on sale now.

