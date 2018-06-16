Tom Holland Jokes About ‘Spider-Man 2’ In Light Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Tom Holland has gained the reputation of being the least trustworthy actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to a variety of accidental and intentional reveals of spoilers. Following the reveal by his Avengers: Infinity War co-star Chris Pratt that Holland spoiled the details of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the film’s director, J.A. Bayona, teased Holland on social media with a reference to the plot of the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. Holland couldn’t pass up the chance to joke that Spider-Man won’t survive long enough for a sequel.

After sharing an article about Holland spoiling the Jurassic World film, Bayona replied to Holland by saying, “Don’t worry, man. I’m not telling anyone anything about Spider-Man 2…” Holland fired back at his former The Impossible director, teasing, “What do you mean Spider-Man 2? Didn’t you see Avengers.“

Holland even included the #IDontWannaGo hashtag, which was one of Spider-Man’s final lines after Thanos’ construction of the Infinity Gauntlet allowed him to eradicate half of the living things in the universe.

Whether it be accidentally confirming that he was signed on for multiple Homecoming sequels before the film had even hit theaters or sharing the first Avengers: Infinity War teaser poster on his social media account, many of Holland’s fellow MCU members grew wary of what could be shared with the star. Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the series, recently recounted how Holland spoiled the details of the unrelated franchise.

“The first I heard about the plot was from Tom Holland, weirdly. I think I was shooting the sequel for Guardians of the Galaxy, maybe, and Tom was doing Spider-Man on the same lot,” Pratt shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Tom, of course, knows J.A. Bayona because of the film The Impossible. Tom was the young guy in that movie…and he’s so grown up now.”

Bayona seemingly shared details of his plans for the Jurassic World sequel casually, though it turns out many of those plans made their way into the finished product.

“He said, ‘Hey mate, I just talked to J.A., mate, he told me the whole plot of the story,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Yeah, there’s like a volcano,’ and I said, ‘You’re messing with me,’” Pratt joked. “He’s like, ‘No, mate, he told me the whole thing.’ So he told me the whole story, so I heard it right from Tom Holland first. And then, when I read the script, I was like, he wasn’t messing with me. It was all real.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22nd. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming opens on July 5, 2019.

