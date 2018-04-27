‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Director Requested Feedback from ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona tapped Spider-Man and Avengers: Infinity War star Tom Holland to gauge how a younger audience would react to the Jurassic World sequel's darker horror flourishes, Bayona told Empire.

"I invited his whole family to a screening. I was sitting with him and it was so much fun to see how he was reacting to the movie," said Bayona, who directed Holland in 2012 drama The Impossible. "In the emotional moments he was just like, 'No!', and then jumping – he had a lot of fun."

The Spanish filmmaker is proud of one shot in particular that spooked Holland: when the newly-created artificial dinosaur dubbed the Indoraptor claws at young Maisie's (Isabella Sermon) ponytail through cage bars.

"That is the shot that Tom Holland, like, sh—t on his pants!" Bayona said.

The Steven Spielberg-produced fifth installment of the long-running Jurassic Park franchise passed the $1 billion milestone on Friday, pulling in over $1.058 billion worldwide.

Holland, who most recently starred in $2 billion-grosser Infinity War for Marvel Studios, spoiled the Jurassic World sequel for leading man Chris Pratt before the Star-Lord actor could read the script.

"The first I heard about the plot was from Tom Holland, weirdly. I think I was shooting the sequel for Guardians of the Galaxy, maybe, and Tom was doing Spider-Man on the same lot," Pratt told EW in June. "Tom, of course, knows J.A. Bayona because of the film The Impossible. Tom was the young guy in that movie...and he's so grown up now."

"He said, 'Hey mate, I just talked to J.A., mate, he told me the whole plot of the story,' and I was like, 'What?' He said, 'Yeah, there's like a volcano,' and I said, 'You're messing with me,'" Pratt recalled. "He's like, 'No, mate, he told me the whole thing.' So he told me the whole story, so I heard it right from Tom Holland first. And then, when I read the script, I was like, 'he wasn't messing with me. It was all real.'"

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow next returns to take the reigns on Jurassic World 3, dated June 11, 2021. Holland will next return as Spider-Man in Avengers 4, out May 3, and is now shooting Spider-Man: Far From Home, out July 5, 2019.