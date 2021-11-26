Spider-Man Fan Gives Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin a Comic-Accurate Makeover

One Spider-Man: No Way Home fan has given Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin a makeover ahead of the film’s release. Now, a lot of people were thrilled to see the iconic Sam Raimi suit appear in the trailers for this movie. But, there are still some fans out there who wish we could have gotten a true blue version of Goblin that had his satchel and hat. This is a fun attempt by u/hulk_thicc_AF to realize that vision. The second version with the more vibrant colors would be interesting to see with a little bit of refinement. It seems as though there will be another version of Goblin’s suit according to the latest No Way Home Poster. In that one, he has a hood and some sort of goggles over his eyes. That brings fans even closer to what they might want from the classic villain. You can also catch a glimpse of this new suit in the second trailer for the film as he tosses those projectiles towards the camera. Check out the photoshop for yourself down below.

Clearly, the newest Spider-Man is relishing the opportunity to share the screen with the legends of this franchise. In a conversation with Total Film, he reflected on having Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Dafoe back in the fold for his third movie. He’s learned a lot from the people who came before him.

“It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting – and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together,” he began.

“It was interesting having those guys come in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…” Holland added with a pause. “I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys. To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.”

