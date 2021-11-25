Best Picture Yet Of New Green Goblin Costume For Spider-Man: No Way Home Revealed





Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s latest poster just gave fans their best look yet at the new Green Goblin costume for the movie. Most of the previous marketing material had Willem Dafoe’s character in a slightly tweaked version of the Sam Raimi suit. However, this latest entry has him without a hood and menacing toward Tom Holland’s hero and Doctor Strange in the middle. He also seems to continue to inch toward the center of these posters, which has become a running theme or gag in the images Sony has been giving fans. Also of note in this poster is the first appearance of The Lizard on one of these. Doctor Octopus’ arms had featured heavily in the first one. But, he’s not in the spotlight here. Electro also gets some prime-time billing too. Which is curious as well. Maybe all of these posters are supposed to represent the variant universes that housed all the Peter Parkers? It’s to early to call at this point. But, speculation has kicked into a gear many didn’t think was possible with all of these reveals. Check out the poster for yourself down below!

During a recent fan event for the movie, Holland actually revealed how the director and crew tried to keep Green Goblin a secret from prying eyes. Sometimes the lowest-tech solutions actually end up being the best.

“It’s actually a funny story when I met Willem for the first time. Obviously, at that time, all of the villains in the film, it was a huge secret that they were in the film. So they would walk around set with these cloaks on. Naturally, these guys were very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life,” Holland explained. “I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak. I was like, ‘Watch out, mate.’ He took his cloak off, and I almost got really scared — Oh shit, the Goblin’s here.”

However, you also have fans combing through these images for any hint of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. According to the MCU’s Spider-Man, they are not in the film and you should just go ahead and take his word for it.

“People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point,” he told Total Film. “It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting – and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together.”

Here’s the latest synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

