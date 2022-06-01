Spider-Man Fans Wish Tom Holland A Happy Birthday

Spider-Man fans are celebrating Tom Holland’s birthday today. The 26-year-old actor has had quite a whirlwind 12-months. Of course, Spider-Man: No Way Home took the world by storm. Holland finally got to act alongside both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as the Marvel hero. Then, he had a fun turn in Uncharted as Nathan Drake. So, he’s clearly been busy. After both of those projects, Holland has basically been running around with Zendaya as the star plans his next steps. The future is open for the Spider-Man actor and hopefully the plans for today involve some cake. Check out some of the posts down below.

Missing Peter Parker? Well, if you are thinking of revisiting Spider-Man: No Way Home today, here’s a synopsis for that movie. “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

What’s your favorite Holland performance? Let us know down in the comments!

