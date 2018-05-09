Zendaya Channels a Piece of Mary Jane Watson at the Met Gala

Tonight, the Internet is buzzing about all things fashion thanks to the Met Gala. The annual event is going down in New York this evening, prompting dozens of celebrities to hit the red carpet in avant-garde looks. And, thanks to Zendaya, fans are wondering if the actress is paying homage to her work with Spider-Man after she arrived at the event.

After all, Zendaya’s red-orange hair looks like something Mary Jane Watson would rock in a heartbeat.

Over on Twitter, photos of Zendaya’s look at the Met Gala are starting to move around the Marvel fandom. The photos, which you can see embedded below, show the actress rocking one fierce look. With the Met Gala’s theme being Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Zendaya rocked up to the event wearing a gown mostly inspired by the Crusades. However, not even the religious wars could tone down her curly hair.

.@Zendaya is ready for war. I’m getting Mulan meets Catholic Knights meets “The Hunger Games” in springtime. She always delivers a lewk! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/nQvsyQbwir — Tre’vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) May 8, 2018

As you can see, the chainmail outfit is completed with a striking hairdo. Zendaya‘s hair is cropped short and loose, giving its short curls plenty of bounce. With her bangs blunt, the star pulls off the color beautifully, and it has more than a few fans wondering whether Zendaya will ever go ginger in the MCU.

After all, the actress is part of the Spider-Man franchise and is slated to play a major role. Zendaya debuted in the MCU last year when Spider-Man: Homecoming went live, and her character Michelle became a fast fan-favorite. Speculation went around for months before the film dropped that Zendaya was really playing Mary Jane Watson, one of Peter Parker’s most notorious love interests. Those rumors were shut down, but the MCU did reveal Michelle shares the nickname MJ with Mary Jane Watson. So, it looks like Zendaya does have some tie to the infamous red-headed heroine, and this Met Gala look proves Zendaya would slay hard if she took a page from Mary Jane’s style book.

Do you think the MCU will ever push Zendaya's MJ into getting a dye job?