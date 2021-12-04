Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland Confirms Film Cut Scene With His Brother Harry

There was once a time Tom Holland was going to act alongside his brother Harry in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feat any good family man would want to accomplish. As it turns out, however, the filmmakers behind the movie had other plans. As fate would have it, Harry Holland’s scene has apparently been removed from the final cut of the film, per Tom’s recent comments on The Graham Norton Show.

“We cast Harry and he’s on set. I go up to the stunt coordinator and I’m like, ‘Please just whatever you do with the stunt, make it so he’s upside down.’ We’re doing the scene. Harry’s upside down swinging back and forth. Bless him, he’s doing a really good job,” Holland recalled with a chuckle. “And as the day’s going on he’s got these lines and he’s starting to forget his lines and his eyes are about to pop out of his head.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Harry had had enough of the situation, he ended up applauding his brother for putting up with that type of work on a daily basis.

“So we’re driving home that day and I was actually really proud of him. But he’s driving home that day and he’s like ‘Mate you can complain as much as you want. That is brutal,’” Tom added. “But the icing on the cake, and I don’t think he actually knows this. We saw the film the other day. And they’ve cut the scene. It’s not in the film.”

Holland previously told Jimmy Fallon he was purposefully dragging out the scenes just to prank his younger brother.

“At the beginning of the day, I was making the takes extra, extra long just to see how long it would take before he blacked out,” Holland said earlier this year. “But then towards the end of the day, I really did start to get worried about him. And I was sort of saying to the director, ‘Listen, man, we got to move on now. Look at him, he can hardly speak anymore.’”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!