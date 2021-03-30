Spider-Woman: Daisy Ridley Addresses Sony Movie Rumors

✖

Sony has a Spider-Woman movie in the works from the mind of Olivia Wilde. Though little has been revealed about the project, Star Wars alumnus Daisy Ridley has been a fan-favorite to play the film's titular hero. Ridley herself has expressed interest in the role and in the case of one recent interview, took the time to address the rumors that she'd be appearing as Jessica Drew in the feature.

Speaking with ComicBookMovie, Ridley would neither confirm nor deny she has officially boarded the project. She did, however, say she's willing to join another franchise should the story make sense.

"Well, it's funny because someone asked me off the cuff about the Spider-Woman rumours recently, and I went, 'Oh, that sounds great.' Apparently, I've now declared myself a frontrunner to be Spider-Woman which isn't true!" the actor told CBM. "It's funny because I don't really choose things...I [didn't] set out to do another 'big film.' I just read the [Chaos Walking] script, loved it, and loved the idea of it."

She added, "Basically, should something come along and be great, of course I'd be open to anything. I just finished WandaVision. What they did with it is so amazing and different and interesting. To be particularly in that world, which is ever shifting and reimagining itself would be very exciting."

Wilde was asked about her involvement with the project late last year and while she didn't reveal much, she teased the involvement of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige — even though the movie is technically a Sony Pictures production.

"All I can say is that this is by far the most exciting thing that's happened to me because not only do I get to trell a story that.... listen to me, trying to avoid Kevin Feige's pellet gun," Wilde said in an interview with EW. "We are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, this super hero space, and infuse it with their own perspective."

She added, Not only do I get to tell the story as a director but I get to develop the story and that was what made it so incredible for me. I get to do it with the aforementioned Katie Silverman, who, she and I love to do all sorts of things together but our love started with Booksmart. To know that we went from telling a story about female friendship in high school to this other stratosphere now is just super exciting."

Spider-Woman has yet to get a release date from Sony.

