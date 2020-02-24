Spider-Woman Fan Artist Imagines Character’s Arrival in the MCU

Earlier this month, news broke Sony was looking to expedite the arrival of Spider-Woman to the studio’s live-action universe. One report even went the distance to say the studio had started circling Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones) as director while the movie would feature Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider) to play Jessica Drew in the film. As such, fans have started speculating whether or not Sony’s Spider-Woman would be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and if it is, one fan artist has an idea of how the character might look.

Using bits and pieces from the costumes of the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Instagrammer @adam_sean_arts put together a pretty in-depth look at how a live-action Spider-Woman can looking. Featuring the scarlets and yellows of the character’s classic comics look, the piece of fan art even includes the wings and googles. All and all, the fan art would transfer seamlessly to screen, especially with the liberties Marvel takes while adapting comic-accurate suits for the silver screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As previously pointed out, Spider-Woman is technically a character whose live-action rights are owned by both Sony and Marvel. The Spider-Woman aspect of the character is owned in whole by Sony while Jessica Drew proper is a character Marvel Studios has the rights to.

After Michael Keaton and Spider-Man both ended up popping in the first teaser trailer for Morbius, the question remains — are Sony and Marvel combining universes? With something like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the horizon, it’s always possible for Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters to exist as a separate universe within the MCU or Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. I suppose we’ll just have to wait until Morbius drops this summer for a little extra clarification.

Morbius lands July 31st while Venom 2 slithers into theaters October 2nd.

Who would you like to see play Spider-Woman in the MCU?