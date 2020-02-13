Spider-Woman Movie Reportedly in Development at Sony with Director and Star Attached

It seems Sony is really bringing Spider-Woman to their Marvel movie universe, and according to a new report, the studio is eyeing Michelle MacLaren to direct it (via Illuminerdi). MacLaren is known for working on hit shows like Game of Thrones, Better Call Saul, and Breaking Bad, and this would be her first feature film. It seems those same sources are also saying that Sony has a lead actress in mind to play the part of Jessica Drew, and that would be Tomb Raider's Alicia Vikander.

According to early ideas for the project, the film will have Drew becoming ill after months of exposure to uranium, which she was around because of her father's scientific experiments. To save her he is forced to use an experimental medicine, which is based on the biology of an irradiated spider. For the process to work she had to be sealed away in a genetic accelerator to amplify the serum's effects, but crazily enough she doesn't wake up from the process until decades later. She hasn't aged much in that time, and the serum also gave her a unique set of powers, though she has no memory of how she got there and why.

Those powers will hopefully involve her patented Venom Blasts, though it will be interesting to see if the movie adopts one of her other abilities. That ability is her special pheromones, which can cause a number of reactions in others, including fear, attraction, and repulsion. She can also stick to walls and has supreme agility like Peter Parker.

It also remains to be seen how the movie will interact with the greater MCU. It is being described more like Venom, but it isn't being secluded from the MCU, so there's always the possibility that she could show up in the next big Marvel team-up. I'm hoping that's the case, as there are many (including me) who want to see Drew meet her best friend in the comics Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel.

Are you excited for Spider-Woman? Let us know int eh comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Spider-Woman!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!