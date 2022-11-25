Spider-Man and Venom Blu-rays Are Dirt Cheap For Black Friday 2022

There are countless Blu-ray sales happening for Black Friday 2022, but if you're interested in picking up recent Spider-Man and Venom films, than this Amazon deal is the one for you. It includes the original Sony Spider-Man films, along with the recent Spider-Man Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home movies for as little as $9.99 on 4K Blu-ray. Morbius is even in there for the one person that's interested.

You can shop Amazon's Sony Pictures Superhero Black Friday Blu-ray sale right here while it lasts. Amazon's entire collection of Black Friday movie and TV Blu-ray deals can be found here. Some highlights from the Sony sale can be foiund below.

Speaking of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Funko finally released a huge wave of Pop figures that include some of the spoilers from the film. This includes Spider-Man Pop figures of the versions played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, as well as Green Goblin, Electro, Doc Ock, Lizard, and Sandman. There are also a ton of exclusives. All of the details you need on the wave can be found right here.