Top Comic Creators Wish Stan Lee A Happy Birthday

Comic book creators took to Twitter Thursday to wish visionary Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee a happy birthday. Lee turned 95 today.

A very happy birthday to the one and only @TheRealStanLee! A few thoughts on Stan’s incalculable impact: https://t.co/sfNBruBViB pic.twitter.com/uqTNAESqFO — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) December 28, 2017

Artist Bill Sienkiewicz, who was worked on Lee co-creations the Fantastic Four and Black Widow, shared an original piece of artwork wishing the legendary Marvel Comics creator “many more” birthdays to come.

Mark Millar, writer behind titles like Marvel Knights Spider-Man and Ultimate Fantastic Four, shared a GIF of Lee declaring his famous catchphrase of “Excelsior!”

“Other people idolize Spider-Man,” Millar wrote. My hero is Stan Lee. Happy 95th, Stan!”

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld hailed Lee as “Comic Books’ Premiere Ambassador,” attaching a classic photo of Lee alongside his most famous co-creation, Spider-Man.

Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza and longtime Marvel Comics author Brian Michael Bendis, who scripted for the Avengers and co-created Ultimate Spider-Man, shared photos of themselves with the living legend:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @TheRealStanLee!

(FYI in the picture, he’s the guy with all the energy, charm and wit sitting on the right…) pic.twitter.com/ZsHIviNTdf — Fabian Nicieza (@FabianNicieza) December 28, 2017

happy birthday Stan! thanks for EVERYTHING! is it wrong if a photoshop my new skinny self into this? I don’t want to nudge the man for another one 🙂 pic.twitter.com/GAZ2HdVkEe — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) December 28, 2017

Lee’s iconic co-creations have since become the basis for Marvel Studios’ shared cinematic universe, now the highest-grossing movie franchise of all time.

The creator received birthday wishes from Marvel Cinematic Universe stars and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who teased “so many more cameos to come” in future Marvel productions.

Lee famously appears in nearly-every Marvel adaptation, particularly those of characters he helped create. The 95-year-old will next have cameo appearances in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp.