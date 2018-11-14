Spider-Man Movies Pay Tribute to Stan Lee

Yesterday, the world lost legendary creator Stan Lee, who created many of Marvel Comics’ most popular characters, including Spider-Man. The Twitter account for the Spider-Man movies has since shared a video in memory of Lee. The video shows Lee reflecting on what he loves most about having created Spider-Man.

“I think the thing I’m proudest of regarding creating the Spider-Man universe is the fact that people of all ages seem to love Spider-Man,” Lee says in the video. “And more than that, he’s international. When I travel, any country I go to people know Spider-Man and they come over to me and they’re so warm and friendly and all they want to do is talk about Spider-Man. Well you can just imagine if you’ve spent your life working on something and you find out that the fans love what you have done and can’t wait to meet you at a convention to tell you how pleased they are with everything you’ve done and to thank you for what you’ve written and done for them creatively, it’s an experience. I can’t even describe how wonderful that feels and how grateful that makes me feel.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video then transitions into Lee’s cameo in Spider-Man 3, where he tells Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), “You know I guess one person can make a difference. ‘Nuff said.” The video ends with a sizzle reel of action from the six Spider-Man movies to date, including some shots of Lee’s other cameos.

Lee created Spider-Man with artist Steve Ditko in 1962. Unlike the paragons of might that typified superheroes of the Golden Age, Spider-Man was an everyman hero whose life as Peter Parker was every bit as challenging as his life as Spider-Man.

Ditko passed away in June, having lived a reclusive life after departing Marvel on poor terms in 1966. Though Ditko had a contentious relationship with Lee and Marvel, feeling that Lee had taken too much credit for Spider-Man’s creation and that the publisher had exploited him, Lee nonetheless praised Ditko following his passing.

“Steve was certainly one of the most important creators in the comic book business,” Lee said in a video in July. “His talent was indescribable. I worked with him for many years and was always impressed with how he saw everything in terms of photos and pictures and movement and scenes. He told a story like a fine movie director would. I think that he will be very greatly missed by the public and by his fans, and I’m sure there will be a lot written about him as time goes by and I will be one of the guys who buys the first book. You made a real impression here in the world. Excelsior.”

Spider-Man will return to the big screen in Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2019.