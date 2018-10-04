Riz Ahmed Casts Doubt on Star Wars or Venom Returns

✖

The nature of franchises as sprawling as Marvel or Star Wars means that new projects can jump forward or backward in time, opening up a world of possibilities for beloved characters to return, though actor Riz Ahmed's obliviousness to reprising his Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or Venom roles makes it seem doubtful that we could see these characters again anytime soon, if ever. When asked about returns to major franchises, actors often play coy and dodge giving confirmation either way, but Ahmed's recent comments speak volumes to how detached from those franchises he is, lending authenticity to his lack of awareness regarding a possible return.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ahmed confirmed that his Venom character Carlton Drake had been killed and surely won't appear in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, explaining, "I think I'm done in Venom. It's pretty conclusive. Dude got blown up in a spaceship."

In Rogue One, his character Bodhi Rook suffered a similar fate in service of the Rebellion, but with Cassian Andor getting his own prequel TV series and various rumors about an entire prequel film spending more time with Rogue One characters circulating, it sounds like Lucasfilm hasn't informed Ahmed of such plans, as he admitted, "I just haven't heard of that, to be honest."

Of course, just because the actor isn't currently aware of any plans to return to these franchises doesn't mean that those plans won't change at some point in the future. However, his relatively brief comments on such matters come with the implication that he's not particularly interested in returning, given how many of his co-stars in those projects will confirm they don't know whether they would ever return, yet express their excitement at such opportunities.

Felicity Jones, for example, previously noted that the mystical and otherworldly nature of the Star Wars franchise has her hoping that her Jyn Erso from Rogue One could somehow be revived in the future.

"I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe," Jones told The Hollywood Reporter last fall. "So, I feel there's unfinished business for Jyn, for sure."

She added, "I think it would be fascinating to see her getting older and wiser and fighting the dark forces in the universe, of which there are many it seems."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to hit theaters on June 25th. Star Wars: Andor is expected to hit Disney+ in 2022.

