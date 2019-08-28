Stranger Things and Black Widow Stars React to David Harbour Hosting Saturday Night Live

Earlier this week, Saturday Night Live revealed the first round of hosts for their upcoming 45th season. The list of big names includes David Harbour, who is best known for playing Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things. The actor has a lot of upcoming work for fans to look forward to, including making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Widow. Harbour recently took to Instagram to celebrate the SNL news, and some of his Stranger Things and Black Widow co-stars commented.

View this post on Instagram HOLYSHITHOLYSHITHOLYSHIT HOLYSHITHOLYSHITHOLYSHIT #snl A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Aug 26, 2019 at 10:31am PDT

“HOLYSHITHOLYSHITHOLYSHIT HOLYSHITHOLYSHITHOLYSHIT #snl,” Harbour wrote.

“HOLY SHIT,” Finn Wolfhard (Mike on Stranger Things) replied.

“WHAAAAAAT OMG,” Randy Havens (Mr. Clarke on Stranger Things) added.

“YAAAAAAAAS BABE,” Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova in Black Widow) wrote.

Many other celebs replied, too. You can see the full comments section here.

In addition to Harbour and Camila Cabello, the upcoming season of SNL will include Woody Harrelson/Billie Eilish, Phoebe Waller-Bridge/Taylor Swift, Kristen Stewart, and Eddie Murphy.

While Harbour is all set for Saturday Night Live and Black Widow, fans are eager to find out if he’ll be returning for a fourth season of Stranger Things.

Currently, Hop’s fate in the series is unclear. The character is thought to be dead by his friends and family in Hawkins, but fans of the show aren’t buying it. Harbour has been leaning into his character’s supposed death, but we’re still not convinced. First and foremost, we didn’t see a body, which is pretty much the number one rule of television deaths. Second, the season’s post-credits scene saw a Russian soldier being told to feed a prisoner to their Demogorgon, but is ordered to spare “the American.” Some fans believe Harbour is also sending subtle hints on Instagram that Hop is the American. You can learn about the potential hidden meaning behind his profile photos here.

Harbour’s SNL episode airs on October 12th, and Black Widow will be released on May 1, 2020.