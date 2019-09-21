Taika Waititi Destroyed a Knives Out Photoshoot in Order to Hug Chris Evans

The 2019 Toronto International Film Festival happened earlier this month, and saw tons of celebrities in attendance for various film screenings and premieres. Two films that made their debut at the festival were Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and Taika Waititi‘s Jojo Rabbit. One of the stars of Knives Out is Chris Evans, who is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Considering Waititi is also an important staple in the MCU, it’s no surprise to learn the two men are pals. In fact, Waititi accidentally destroyed a Knives Out photoshoot during TIFF in order to hug Evans.

“I destroyed the #KnivesOutMovie interview set trying to give #ChrisEvans a cuddle. I wasn’t even drunk.ish. #TIFF19 #menace #destructinator,” Waititi wrote.

Many celebrities commented on the video:

“We’ve all been there. I once set fire to an entire hospital because it was blocking my view of Chris Evans,” Ryan Reynolds joked.

“😂,” Jaimie Alexander wrote.

“Looks like the set was asking for it. Keep doing the Lord’s work,” Seth Green replied.

“😂😂😂😂,” Karen Gillan added.

In addition to Evans, Knives Out stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

In addition to Waititi (who is playing Hitler as well as directing), Jojo Rabbit stars Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Rebel Wilson. Read the official synopsis here:

“Writer-director Taika Waititi brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.”

Jojo Rabbit hits theaters on October 18th, and Knives Out will be released on November 27th.