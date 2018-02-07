‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Reveals Terry Crews Role

The Cable-centric trailer for Deadpool 2 has arrived with quite a few surprises. Chief among them: Terry Crews is in the movie?!

That’s right, the beloved comedy actor has a role in the upcoming Deadpool sequel, though he wasn’t announced before the trailer.

During a shot towards the end of the trailer, Deadpool and a few members of his team walk out onto a platform on the back of an aircraft. On one side is Domino. On the other, a mysterious character played by a man who many thought to be Crews.

ComicBook.com can confirm that the actor is indeed Terry Crews, though the details of his role are still unknown.

When looking into the history of Cable and the other characters in the movie, it’s likely Crews could be playing either GW Bridge or Hammer. Both of these comic characters were part of Cable’s original Six Pack mercenary team, along with Domino, who has a prominent role in the film. Bridge also went on to become the leader of S.H.I.E.L.D. later in the comics.

Crews and Deadpool are accompanied by a couple of other mystery characters on the aircraft, and their roles are also unknown.

The Untitled Deadpool Sequel is directed by David Leitch, and stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, T.J. Miller, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, and Karan Soni. The film hits theaters on May 18.